Published 08:09 IST, November 18th 2024
Delhi Schools Closed As Pollution Worsens: Check Details About Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida
Schools for all students till Class 5 have been ordered to shift online in Gurgaon, Faridabad. However, no order has been issued in Noida and Ghaziabad.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Air Pollution | Image: ANI/PTI
