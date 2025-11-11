Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Till Class 5 As GRAP 3 Curbs Imposed After AQI Breaches 400 Mark

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked schools to start conducting hybrid model of online and physical classes for students from Class 1 to Class 5 amid worsening air pollution. This comes as the central government imposed Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement, “GRAP-3 has been invoked in the National Capital and all safety measures are being taken promptly. From tomorrow, schools up to Class 5 will operate in hybrid mode with online classes. All departments have been directed to strictly follow pollution control measures like water sprinkling, dust mitigation, and proper waste management." The Chief Minister also assured the public that the government is committed to improving the air quality and cleanliness of the national capital.

The government is taking such steps as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday morning. According to Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital climbed from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday. The jump pushes the air quality of the national capital under the ‘severe’ category.

As per the CPCB, 0 to 50 AQI is ‘good’, 50 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 is ‘poor’, 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 is 'severe’.

Restrictions Under GRAP-3

Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes a ban on non-essential construction work and closure of stone crushers and mining activities. Under GRAP-3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are prohibited in Delhi-NCR. Specially-abled people are exempted from the ban.

The GRAP-3 restrictions are imposed in addition to the curbs already enforced under Stages 1 and Stage 2 of the GRAP.