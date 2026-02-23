Delhi Assembly, Red Fort Receives Bomb Threat, Email Mention Khalistani group

New Delhi: Panic gripped the national capital on Monday after a threatening email was sent to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, warning of bombs planted at the Delhi Assembly and the historic Red Fort. The email, which mentioned a Khalistani group, immediately triggered a massive security response.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the alert was received at 12:00 PM. A joint search operation involving fire personnel, police, and bomb disposal squads was swiftly launched at both locations.

The search operation lasted for approximately one hour. However, officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the searches, and the call has been declared a hoax.

What The Email Said:

The message contains explicit threats targeting multiple sites.

"Delhi will become Khalistan," the email reads, followed by a chilling timeline: "Bomb blasts at 1:11 at army schools and academies; at 3:11 at Vidhan Sabha; at 9:11 at Red Fort."

The email further threatens, "Red Fort will become the graveyard of Modi, Shah, and Jaishankar," warning that the historic monument will be turned into a burial ground for the named leaders.

The sender, claiming to be from the "KHALISTAN National ARMY", also warns Army personnel: "Army people, now save your children." The message references past events, alleging, "Hindustan's army killed Khalistanis in 1984-1995," and accuses political leaders of staging fake police encounters against Khalistani supporters.

The email concludes with a broader threat: "For the next three days, Delhi will echo with Khalistani explosions at Army schools, Red Fort, and metros," suggesting a sustained campaign of violence across the national capital.

Schools receive threat emails amid board exams

The Assembly threat comes after a series of bomb threat emails sent to more than a dozen private schools earlier in the week, coinciding with the ongoing CBSE Board Examinations 2026.

The threatening emails were reportedly received between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, with calls made within a tight window between 8:30 am and 9:00 am. The timing caused panic as students were either settling into classrooms or preparing to appear for their board examinations.

The threats led to massive evacuations and a high-security alert across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Thousands of students and parents were left in distress as school authorities moved swiftly to ensure safety.

Prominent schools among those targeted

Earlier, several well-known institutions also received threat emails, including Shiv Nadar School, Army Public School, Delhi Public School (DPS), and Fr Agnel School.

The security alerts also impacted Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, and Cambridge School branches in New Friends Colony and Srinivaspuri.

In Rohini, multiple schools reported threats, including Venkateshwar School, CM School, and Bal Bharati Public School.

In response to the threats, coordinated teams from Delhi Police, fire services, and specialised bomb disposal units were deployed across affected campuses. Comprehensive anti-sabotage checks and safety inspections were carried out at all locations.

As a precautionary measure, students and faculty members were promptly evacuated. Authorities confirmed that no suspicious objects have been detected so far.