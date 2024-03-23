×

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 19:37 IST

Delhi sees 393 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded 393 fresh COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload increased to 19,01,128 and the death toll climbed to 26,198. A total of 11,731 tests were conducted a day ago, the department said in its latest bulletin.

There has been a decline in daily cases over the last two days. This could be partly due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted owing to the fact that the last two days were holidays. It was a Sunday on May 15 and Buddh Purnima, a gazetted holiday, on May 16.

Delhi on Monday reported 377 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and one death.

On Sunday, 613 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.

On Saturday, the city logged 673 cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2,910. As many as 2,400 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

There are 1,414 containment zones in the city, it said.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 117 (1.41 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. PTI SLB SLB DIV DIV

Published May 17th, 2022 at 19:37 IST

