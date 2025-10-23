Delhi Set To Witness Artificial Rain On October 29 To Combat Pollution, Cloud Seeding Tested Successfully In Burari

New Delhi: Amidst a surge in air pollution, Delhi is all set to experience its first-ever artificial rain through cloud seeding on October 29, pending favourable weather conditions. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the completion of preparations for this historic initiative, which has been launched to combat the city's crippling pollution crisis.

CM Rekha Gupta took to social media to share the exciting development, stating that experts had successfully tested cloud seeding in the Burari area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30, making October 29 a possible date for the artificial rain experiment.

"This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi," the chief minister said, extending her best wishes to cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials involved in the project. With the artificial rain poised to occur in the national capital, the government stated that the objective is to make Delhi's air cleaner and restore environmental balance through innovation.

The cloud seeding project, a collaboration with IIT Kanpur, involves dispersing substances like silver iodide into clouds to enhance rainfall. The Rs 3.21 crore initiative has received approval from 23 departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A Cessna aircraft, modified for cloud seeding, is stationed in Meerut, ready to take off once the IMD gives the green signal.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa asserted that cloud seeding can only proceed with suitable cloud cover, responding to criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Cloud seeding happens only when there are clouds. First comes the 'cloud', then the 'seeding'. Without clouds, cloud seeding is scientifically impossible," Sirsa said.

Delhi's air quality has been a pressing concern, with the city recording a 'very poor' Air Quality Index (AQI) on several days. The artificial rain experiment is likely to provide a viable solution to tackle pollution in winter. If successful, this initiative could be a big turning point in Delhi's fight against air pollution.