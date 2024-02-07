Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Delhi Shamed Again: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped, Tortured With Iron Rod and Burnt With Hot Dal

According to report, she was allegedly beaten and tortured with iron rod. Before fleeing the spot, the boyfriend threw boiling dal on her.

Digital Desk
Delhi Police
Delhi Rape Case (Representative photo) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman from Darjeeling was brutally raped after being assaulted with an iron rod in South Delhi. According to report, she was allegedly beaten and tortured with iron rod. Before fleeing the spot, the boyfriend threw boiling dal on her. The shameful incident happened in the Neb Sarai. Reports say the girl was allegedly raped by her boyfriend. The accused, identified as Paras Shahi, a resident of Uttarakhand, has been arrested. On January 30, the police rushed to the spot after receiving a PCR call. She was admitted to AIIMS Hospital. 

As per reports, the woman was beaten for hours. Even after beating for hours, the man wasn't satisfied. He threw burning dal on her and fled. The victim had met the accused, identified as Paras, on Facebook reportedly. Under the pretext of helping her to find a job, the woman was asked to come to Delhi. After moving to the national capital, the woman was staying with the accused in Khanpur. After staying together, they started talking about getting married. According to reports, they had decided upon January 30 as the wedding date. When the woman confronted the man over marriage, there was a heated argument. Losing his cool, the accused ended up brutally torturing the woman. Paras had worked as a cook in a dhaba.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 21:03 IST

