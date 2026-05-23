Delhi Shastri Park Furniture Market Fire: Angry Locals Pelt Stones at Fire Tenders Over Reported Delay in Initial Response

New Delhi: Fire tenders responding to a massive blaze at a furniture market in Delhi's Shastri Park area were allegedly pelted with stones by angry locals late on Friday night, with public anger reportedly triggered by the limited initial firefighting response. However, the fire has now been put out.

Earlier, fire officials said that the presence of highly flammable materials like plywood and wooden furniture caused the fire to spread. Later, a number of fire tenders were dispatched to the scene in order to control the situation.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer D B Mukherjee said the Delhi Fire Service received information about the fire at 11:57 pm, following which teams were immediately sent to the area.

Mukherjee told reporters, "The Fire Control Room received the report of the fire at 11:57. Initially, a standard response was dispatched; however, given that this is a market containing a significant amount of highly flammable materials, the incident was subsequently declared a "Major" fire, and was officially categorized as a "Medium" category fire. The blaze has spread across a very large area, and the market itself is quite expansive. The primary trade conducted here involves wooden furniture, plywood, and similar materials. In total, approximately 25 to 30 fire tenders have arrived at the scene so far. As of now, the fire is under control--we have received confirmation to this effect."

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On the cause of the fire, Mukherjee said Delhi Police would investigate the matter.

"Regarding the cause of the fire, we have not yet received any specific information; the Delhi Police will be the ones to determine the exact cause, as the investigation falls under their jurisdiction," Mukherjee told reporters.

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Some people at the spot became angry after seeing only a small number of fire tenders, reportedly two, during the initial response and allegedly pelted stones at the vehicles.

Shastri Park is known for its dense commercial activity, particularly furniture-related businesses, which made firefighting operations more difficult as the blaze intensified.

Authorities said no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.