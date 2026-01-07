Delhi Shivers Through Coldest Spell Of The Season, IMD Forecasts No Relief From Cold Wave

New Delhi: The national capital is bracing for a prolonged cold spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no immediate relief from the spine-chilling cold. Delhi recorded its first cold day of the season on Sunday, with temperatures plummeting to a low of 13°C to 16°C in areas like Palam and Lodi Road. As severe cold conditions gripped the national capital region, the residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.

The IMD has predicted that the cold-day conditions are likely to persist through today, with no respite in sight for the residents. The weather department has also issued a warning for dense fog in the morning hours, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life. The cold wave is expected to continue, with temperatures remaining below normal for the next few days. The ongoing cold wave conditions have brought back memories of the harsh winter of 2020, when Delhi recorded its coldest day in over a decade.

The IMD defines a 'cold day' as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range, it's labelled a severe cold day. In the days to come, Delhiites are in for a rough ride with the mercury showing no signs of rising.

Adding to the complications further, a thick layer of smog is likely to blanket the city, with air quality remaining in the 'poor' category across several parts of Delhi. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 288, with several hotspots recording even higher pollution levels.

Advertisement

Air Quality Remains Concerning

The air quality in Delhi remains a pressing concern, with several areas recording 'poor' to 'very poor' AQI levels. The CPCB has advised citizens to take necessary precautions and follow the GRAP guidelines to mitigate the effects of pollution, which include measures such as reducing vehicular emissions, increasing public transport, and promoting the use of cleaner fuels. The CPCB has also advised citizens to wear masks and use air purifiers to reduce exposure to pollutants.

The cold wave and poor air quality are expected to have a major impact on daily life in Delhi. The schools and offices in Delhi are likely to remain open, but residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe. The Delhi government has announced measures to provide relief to residents, including the distribution of free blankets and warm clothing to the homeless. The government has also set up shelters for the homeless and is providing free food and medical care.

Advertisement

Flight Operations Disrupted

Amidst dense fog conditions, Air India has issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of flight disruptions due to heavy fog and reduced visibility. The airline has put proactive measures in place to minimize inconvenience to passengers, including its FogCare initiative, which offers flexible options for affected passengers. "We are closely monitoring the situation and have taken some proactive measures to minimize disruptions…..We advise passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport and plan for additional travel time," said an Air India spokesperson.

The flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are continuing under CAT III conditions, with passengers advised to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport. The airport authorities have warned of delays or disruptions, and passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for updates.