Delhi Shock: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death After Late-Night Quarrel

New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, where a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a stabbing incident on the night of November 21-22, 2025, according to the police.

The boy, a resident of Kardampuri, was involved in a quarrel with two individuals, including a minor, which escalated into a fatal stabbing.

According to police sources, information about the stabbing was received late at night. Upon reaching the location, officers found that the injured person had already been shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor.

The deceased has been identified as a 15-year-old boy and a resident of the Kardampuri area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident followed a quarrel between the victim and the accused. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed.

Police said clues and evidence collected so far indicate the involvement of two suspects, including a minor, in committing the crime. Authorities have registered a case under the relevant sections at PS Jyoti Nagar.

The body of the deceased has been sent for Post-Mortem Examination (PME), while the forensic team collected critical evidence from the crime scene. The police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and to take further legal action against the accused.

Authorities have urged anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

This case highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling crimes involving minors and the importance of prompt police response to violent incidents in residential areas. Police officials assured that all measures are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and swift justice for the victim.