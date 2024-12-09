Delhi Shocker: 2 Students Commit Suicide by Jumping from 4th Floor of their PG in Rohini

New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported in the national capital, two students committed suicide by jumping from their PG accommodation in Rohini. The students belonged to Delhi Technological University (DTU); an investigation in the matter is underway.

Delhi Shocker: 2 Students Commit Suicide in Rohini

Two students allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of their paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, an official said. He said the students were pursuing BBA from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

"We received information that two students jumped from a building on Monday morning in K N Katzu area. Police teams have been rushed to the spot. The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said.

Further details awaited.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7