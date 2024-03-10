Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, one person was shot dead in broad daylight in front of a public toilet near Asha Dispensary in Seelampur on Saturday night. The incident took place at 8:45 pm when some unidentified assailants opened fire on Arbaaz and Abid at Brahmpuri Pulia. While Arbas died, the other victim Abid was admitted to the hospital. After the incident, the FSL team and the crime team rushed to the spot. 10 empty shells of 7.65 mm caliber was recovered from the spot.

According to the Delhi police, the investigation is still underway while the CCTV footages are being examined in a bid to identify the assailants. Cases of murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act have been registered at Seelampur, stated the police. "The incident happened around 8:45 pm, two boys were shot (Seelampur area). Arbas one of the two boys is dead, the other boy Abid has been referred to the hospital...Investigation is underway...", North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

