Delhi SHOCKER: Couple Found Dead In Karol Bagh, Sub-Inspector Ends Life In Rohini

New Delhi: Two separate incidents of suspected suicide have rocked the city of Delhi. In one incident, a husband and wife were found dead in their rented accommodation in the Karol Bagh area, while a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was found dead in her residence in Rohini.

The couple, identified as Debu Bhowmick (36) and his wife Mallika Bhowmick (32), were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their rented flat in Karol Bagh's Ragerpura. According to police, the couple had been residing in the flat for the past four months on a rental basis. Initial investigation revealed that the couple has a 7-year-old daughter, who is currently staying with relatives at their hometown in West Bengal. Debu Bhowmick was reportedly employed as a labourer involved in making gold ornaments.

The police received information regarding the suspected suicide of the couple and immediately rushed to the scene. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene, and a detailed inspection was conducted. The photographs of the scene were taken, and no external injuries or signs of violence were observed on the bodies. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, identified as Savita, was found dead in her residence in Rohini. According to police, Savita was posted at Aman Vihar Police Station and belonged to the 2021 batch. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan, and her brother broke the jaali (grille) to enter the room and brought her down.

The police are investigating both incidents and trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to these tragic events. The bodies of the couple have been preserved at the mortuary, and further investigation is underway.