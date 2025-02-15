Delhi Shocker: Drug Addict Man Arrested For Killing Elderly Mother Over Money Dispute

New Delhi: A drug addict was arrested for killing his mother after the two had a heated argument over money. The incident occurred in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, officials said on Saturday.

At around 9 pm on Friday, Dayalpur Police Station got a call regarding the incident. A team rushed to the spot and found the elderly woman dead.

The accused identified as Sonu, 40, a driver by profession, was currently unemployed and a drug addict. He frequently fought with his mother over money.

On Friday night, a similar argument broke out between the mother-son duo, when Sonu murdered his mother, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

Man Shoots Brother Dead Over Property Dispute, 3 Held

A man allegedly shot dead his 35-year-old brother over a property dispute in Delhi's Dwarka area. The accused was identified as Ravinder Dalal.

The incident occurred on Monday in Matiala village. They received a PCR call around 10 pm about the murder of Dharminder Dalal behind his house.

During the premi investigation, the police found that the brothers had been involved in the rental property business and had ongoing conflicts over property division and rental income.

On Monday, an argument broke out between them and Ravinder killed Dharminder.

Ravinder, along with his associates -- Satinder, Zahid, and Amneesh, was arrested. During interrogation, they admitted to committing the crime, police said. Ravinder also told the police that they had tried to resolve the issue in the gram panchayat but failed.