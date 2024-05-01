Delhi Shocker: Schoolgirl Attacked With Blade On Face By Another Female Student | Image:girl attacked

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi police has initiated an investigation after a girl allegedly cut a fellow student’s face with a sharp-edged object in the Gulabi Bagh area here, police said on Wednesday.

An alleged video of the incident is going viral on internet where a girl can be seen with serious injuries on her face.

Advertisement

“Initially, we got to know that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside of the school premises and one of them hit another girl with some sharp edge thing," a senior police officer said.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the police have launched an investigation into the matter, the officer said.

Advertisement

दिल्ली #गुलाबी बाग tipe-1 CO-ED सर्वोदय विद्यालय का माहौल बिल्कुल खराब हो गया हैं।



लड़ाई,झगड़ा,ब्लेड बाजी आम बात हो गयीं हैं



कल दिनांक 30 अप्रैल की यह वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कैसे एक बच्ची के मुँह पर ब्लेड से हमला किया गया।@DelhiPolice @DCP_NorthWest @KumaarSaagar pic.twitter.com/p00mXBvWWj — sagar malik (@sagarmalik1985)

"We have taken action under the Juvenile Justice Act since all those who can be seen in the video are juveniles,” he said.

Advertisement

Social media users have tagged DCP North West and the Delhi Police, urging them to look into the situation and make sure the victim gets justice.

Concerned citizens have also asked the government representatives, such as the Ministry of Education and high-ranking officials like Amit Shah, pressing the desperate necessity of giving kids' safety and wellbeing first priority inside the educational system.

Advertisement

The said video has garnered over 213.2 k views and counting at the time of publication of this article.

The incident has triggered fear and anxiety among students and parents alike, emphasizing a concerning lapse in the school's security measures.

Advertisement

The details about the cause for the fight and the identity of the students is not known.

