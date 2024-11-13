Published 10:57 IST, November 13th 2024
Thick Smog Blankets Delhi Amid Poor Air Quality; 7 Flights Diverted Due to Zero Visibility at IGI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very dense fog began forming around 5.30 am. There were low visibility conditions in the city.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Flights were delayed amid dense fog cover in Delhi | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:25 IST, November 13th 2024