Delhi Stampede: How Railways Is Clearing The Massive Rush at New Delhi Railway Station | Image: Republic/PTI

Delhi Stampede: The Northern Railways immediately ran four special trains to evacuate the unprecedented sudden rush after a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night created panic among passengers, with several people falling unconscious due to suffocation. The incident occurred on platforms 13 and 14, where a huge crowd had gathered to board a train heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh .

The Railways issued a statement confirming that the situation had been brought under control. "Situation under control. Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached. Injured taken to hospital. Four specials run to evacuate in an unprecedented sudden rush. Now rush has reduced," the Railways said in a statement.

Passengers Fainted Due to Overcrowding

According to reports, at least four people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition after they fainted due to suffocation. Overcrowding at the platform led to extreme congestion, making it difficult for passengers to breathe.

The Railway unit of Delhi Police denied reports of a stampede but admitted that overcrowding resulted in suffocation and panic.

"Due to a massive crowd, many passengers were suffocated, causing them to fall unconscious," an official from the railway police said.

Videos from the railway station showed passengers being rescued on goods trolleys, as emergency teams worked to evacuate those affected.

Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

Officials said that the Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call and promptly dispatched four fire tenders to the railway station. Ambulances were also sent to the site to assist injured passengers.

The Railways and Delhi Police launched an investigation to determine how such a large crowd arrived at the station without tickets, leading to severe overcrowding.

The incident occurred around 10 pm, causing widespread panic among passengers, with many struggling to move through the packed platform.

Authorities confirmed that four special trains were arranged to clear the rush, helping ease congestion.