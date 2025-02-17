Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Continue to Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam, 51Cr Attendees So Far | LIVE

Mahakumbh Live | Image: PTI

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This grand event, held once every 144 years, marks the completion of 12 Kumbh cycles. Devotees from all over the world gather to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, seeking spiritual purification and salvation. Over 51 crore devotees have attended so far, with millions taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Live Blog

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws to a close on February 26, the event has not only been a spiritual journey for millions but also a significant cultural and economic boost for the region. The festival has showcased India's rich spiritual heritage and brought together people from diverse backgrounds in a celebration of faith and unity.

07:57 IST, February 17th 2025 Quake of 4.0-magntiude hits Delhi, strong tremors rock NCR... An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

07:56 IST, February 17th 2025 Strict security measures at key railway stations in UP... Stringent protocols are being enforced at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow and Mirzapur following the stampede at the New Delhi railway station and the massive crowds arriving for the Maha Kumbh.

07:56 IST, February 17th 2025 Day after stampede, New Delhi railway station remains overcrowded A day after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi railway station claimed 18 lives, the station remained overcrowded on Sunday with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush.