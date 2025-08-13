3-Judge Supreme Court Bench To Hear Delhi Stray Dogs Matter On Thursday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has agreed to re-examine its recent order directing the Delhi government and other concerned authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate all stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks. A 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, is set to hear the contentious case regarding stray dogs in Delhi on Thursday. The SC decision comes after a 2-judge bench, headed by Justice JB Pardiwala, passed an order on August 11, directing the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks.

The earlier order of the Apex Court stirred a discussion and protest in the national capital, with animal rights activists and organisations like PETA India and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) expressing strong opposition. They argued that the mass removal of stray dogs would be impractical, illogical, and illegal and could lead to chaos and suffering for both humans and animals. The top court's decision will provide a fresh opportunity to all the stakeholders and groups to present their concerns and arguments.

The Supreme Court's involvement in the stray dog issue began after a news report outlined the tragic death of a six-year-old girl who succumbed to rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. Taking suo motu cognisance, the court directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to take immediate action to address the stray dog menace.

The court's order includes setting up dog shelters with CCTV surveillance, recruiting staff for sterilisation and vaccination, and establishing a helpline to report dog bites. The concerned authorities have been asked to submit a status report on the implementation of these directions within eight weeks.

What Are The Challenges In Implementing The Order

The animal rights activists stated that implementing the Supreme Court's order poses challenges. Delhi's estimated stray dog population is around 1 million, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) currently runs only 20 centres housing less than 5000 dogs after sterilisation. The construction of shelters, recruitment of staff, and management of stray dogs will require considerable resources and planning.

While some residents and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) have welcomed the order as a relief measure, others have expressed concerns about the consequences of removing stray dogs from the streets. The animal rights activists argued that the order violates the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which require sterilised and vaccinated dogs to be released back into their initial locations.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the removal of stray dogs will be carried out in phases, focusing on dogs infected with rabies or prone to biting. Minister Kapil Mishra asserted that the move would be implemented with compassion, kindness, and humanity in mind.

How Political Leaders Reacted

Animal rights activists, including BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, have been vocal in their criticism of the order. "The order was rubbish, and everyone knew that it could not be done," Gandhi said, explaining the costs and logistical challenges involved in setting up shelters for hundreds of thousands of stray dogs. She estimated that creating the necessary infrastructure would require a staggering Rs 15,000 crore and warned that the absence of stray dogs would create a vacuum that could be filled by canines from neighbouring states.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also criticised the Supreme Court's directive, saying that stray dogs are not a problem that can be erased overnight. "Stray dog problem is real. And it's a problem created by humans who hate dogs, not by those who love dogs," tweeted Varun Grover, a national award-winning writer and comedian, echoing a sentiment shared by many animal lovers.

The Supreme Court's decision to re-examine its order has been welcomed by animal welfare organisations and activists, who hope that a more thoughtful and evidence-based approach will be adopted to address the stray dog issue. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has termed the order impractical, illogical, and illegal, arguing that the forced removal of community dogs would create chaos and suffering for both humans and animals.