Delhi Student Attacked With Acid Outside College By Stalker In Ashok Vihar, Police Launch Manhunt

New Delhi: A shocking incident of acid attack in Delhi has left a 20-year-old student battling for her life on Sunday. According to reports, the victim, a second-year student, was attacked outside Laxmi Bai College in Ashok Vihar by a known stalker and his associates. The brutal acid attack, which took place on October 26 under the jurisdiction of Bharat Nagar Police Station, has left the people in the area shocked and miffed.

A senior police official identified the accused as Jitender, and his associates Ishan and Arman. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and launched a manhunt to nab all three accused involved in the acid attack.

During preliminary inquiry, the eyewitnesses stated to the police that the victim was walking towards the college for an extra class when Jitender, along with Ishan and Arman, approached her on a motorcycle. Ishan allegedly handed over a bottle to Arman, who threw acid on the student, causing severe injuries to her hands as she tried to protect her face.

After throwing the acid on the student, the accused fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.

As per the police, the victim, a resident of Delhi's Mukundpur, had been receiving unwanted attention from Jitender, who had been stalking her for some time. A heated argument had taken place between them about a month ago, which seems to have triggered the violent attack. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team inspected the scene of the crime, collecting evidence and piecing together the events leading up to the attack. The police have launched a manhunt for Jitender, Ishan, and Arman.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again brought focus on the growing concern of acid attacks in India, particularly targeting women and young girls. According to recent reports, Bengal tops acid attack cases for the third year in a row, with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh following closely.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been seeking reports from state governments, including Odisha and West Bengal, to address the issue and provide compensation to victims. The Supreme Court has also fixed compensation for acid attack victims and asked states to make this offence non-bailable.

The Delhi Police have assured the victim's family of their full support and cooperation. The family and the locals are demanding stricter laws and harsher punishments for perpetrators of acid attacks.