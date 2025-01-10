Delhi Suffers 'Severe' AQI and Dense Fog, Over 100 Flights and 26 Trains Delayed

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, reducing visibility to zero. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5.30am.

As per the prediction of the Met Department, the minimum temperature expected today is 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with "very dense fog."

Delhi's IGI Airport Issues Advisory for Passengers

Amid dense fog conditions in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory to passengers, notifying them of disruptions to flight departures.

The advisory noted that flights compliant with CAT III systems are still able to land and take off. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the statement added.

100 Flights Delayed, 26 Cancelled Amid Dense Fog

More than 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by dense fog, affecting flight operations. Indigo airlines issued an advisory and stated that the flight schedules could be impacted.

According to Indian Railways, 26 trains to Delhi are delayed due to foggy conditions in the national capital and other parts of northern India.

List of Trains Cancelled Due to Dense Fog

