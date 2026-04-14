Delhi Horror: 19-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Sultanpuri Area; 3 Juveniles Apprehended

New Delhi: Tension gripped the Sultanpuri area of North West Delhi following the brutal stabbing of a minor boy late Sunday evening.

The victim, identified by family members as Rohan, was allegedly lured from his home before being attacked by a group of youths.

The Incident

According to the Delhi Police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received on April 13, 2026, reporting a stabbing in the E-2 block of Sultanpuri.

The victim was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital; however, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

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Investigations reveal a shocking sequence of events. Family members of the deceased alleged that the primary accused approached the minor at his residence, under the pretext of taking him for a walk.

Unaware of the motive, the boy accompanied them, only to be confronted by a group in a secluded spot.

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Police Action

Preliminary police enquiries suggest that the murder was the result of a series of petty altercations between the victim and other local boys from the same block.

While these previous disputes had created friction, officials noted that none of the earlier incidents had been reported to the police.

The confrontation escalated on Monday evening when the victim encountered a juvenile, accompanied by three other associates.

A heated argument took place, during which the group allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the minor multiple times.

The Delhi Police have acted swiftly in the aftermath of the killing, which was filed at the Sultanpuri Police Station.

The accused have been booked under Sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As of now, three juveniles have already been taken into custody.

Family Alleges Systematic Target

The victim’s family has expressed deep anguish, claiming that this was not just a random act of violence.

They revealed that the minor had survived a similar knife attack approximately six months ago.

The family contends that the accused harboured a grudge and waited for an opportunity to strike again.

Local authorities have increased patrolling in the Sultanpuri area to maintain law and order as the investigation continues.