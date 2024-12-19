Delhi to Dehradun in 2.5 Hours: The New Expressway Coming in Jan 2025 | 10 Facts | Image: PTI/Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, spanning 210 km, will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Dehradun. With six to twelve lanes, the NHAI project began in February 2021 and is set for completion by January 2025.

Here are the 10 Facts to Know About the Expressway

Estimates Travel Time: Once completed, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to cut travel time from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, offering improved convenience for commuters and travelers.

Opening Date of Expressway: The first phase of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, linking Akshardham in Delhi to Baghpat, is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late December 2024 or early January 2025.

Project Budget : The expressway, with an investment of INR 13,000 crore, is part of the government's Bharatmala Pariyojana initiative to improve road infrastructure across India.

Overall Project: The 210 km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, led by NHAI, will connect Delhi to Dehradun, passing through towns like Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur.

Wildlife Corridor: A key feature of the expressway is a 12 km elevated wildlife corridor over Rajaji National Park, designed to protect wildlife and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Safety Features: The expressway will feature trauma centers, ambulances, fire brigades, and emergency services. It will also include strong railings and wildlife fencing for safety.

Sustainability: The project incorporates eco-friendly measures, including greenery along the central divider and wildlife protection features, ensuring both safety and environmental responsibility.

Infrastructure: Travelers will enjoy enhanced convenience with bus bays, truck stops, interchanges, and rest areas offering recreational and refreshment facilities for a better journey.

Major Phases: Phase 1: Starts at Akshardham Temple in Delhi, extending 32 km to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) with 12 lanes; Phase 2: Covers 118 km from EPE to Saharanpur Bypass, with 6 lanes and multiple interchanges; Phase 3: Spans 40 km from Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur; Phase 4: Final 20 km stretch from Ganeshpur to Dehradun, featuring wildlife-friendly structures.