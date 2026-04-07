Delhi to Dehradun in Just 2.5 Hours: PM Modi To Inaugurate Expressway on April 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on April 14, promising to slash the travel time between the national capital and the Uttarakhand capital from the current 6-8 hours to just 2.5 hours.

The 235-km greenfield expressway, a flagship project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, aims to provide seamless connectivity between Delhi and Dehradun, significantly boosting tourism, trade, and economic activities in the region. Once operational, the six-lane expressway will not only reduce congestion on the existing highways but also offer a safer and more efficient commuting option for lakhs of travellers, including pilgrims heading to Char Dham and tourists visiting hill stations.

Senior government officials confirmed that the Prime Minister will flag off the project during a grand inauguration ceremony in Dehradun. The event is expected to be attended by several Union Ministers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and other dignitaries.

The project features state-of-the-art infrastructure, including tunnels, elevated corridors, and advanced safety systems. It bypasses several congested towns and cities, ensuring smoother traffic flow. Environmental considerations have also been integrated, with extensive green belts and wildlife-friendly passages planned along the route.

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The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is part of the government's broader vision to develop high-speed corridors across the country, enhancing last-mile connectivity to key tourist and economic hubs.

With its inauguration just a week away, residents of Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand are eagerly awaiting the new route, which is expected to transform regional mobility and spur rapid development in the Himalayan state.

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