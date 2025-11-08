Delhi To Jammu Flight Cancelled Amid Ongoing Congestion At IGI Airport After Tech Glitch

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight scheduled to travel from the national capital to Jammu and Kashmir was cancelled on Saturday as congestion at the IGI Airport continues due to a technical glitch in the ATC system. This comes despite the announcement by the airport that airline operations are returning to normal.

A couple of flights, including the IndiGo flight scheduled to fly from Delhi to Ayodhya, have also been delayed. Sharing the information on social media platform X at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, an IndiGo passenger said, “Flight 6E 6434 from Delhi to Ayodhya was scheduled to depart at 12:10 PM but is still not departed. The delay has been extended multiple times by 30 mins each time with no clear communication. Boarding is done and we are still sitting in the plane. Please update.”