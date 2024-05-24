Delhi to Vote Tomorrow: Check What Will Remain Closed, Open in the National Capital on May 25 | Image:X

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police shared the traffic advisory on Thursday informing commuters about alternate routes that can be taken.

Special traffic arrangements will be effective at August Kranti Marg (from Siri Fort Road T-Point to Balbir Saxena Marg) & Siri Fort Road (from Josip Broz Tito Marg to August Kranti Marg) on May 25, 2024.

Traffic Advisory

Due to special traffic arrangements, the traffic on August Kranti Marg (from Siri Fort Road T- Point to Balbir Saxena Marg) & Siri Fort Road (from Josip Broz Tito Marg to August Kranti Marg) will be regulated.

The general public is advised to avoid August Kranti Marg and Siri Fort Road from 1900 HRS to 12 Midnight on 25.05.2024 and take alternative routes i.e. Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Josip Broz Tito Marg etc. and plan their journey accordingly.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to reach their destinations. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation of traffic congestions during the above mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through.

No change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to Lok Sabha polls in Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguards to take charge.

“The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (May 25, 2024) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the general elections in Delhi,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday. (With inputs from PTI)



