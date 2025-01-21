Delhi To Witness Another Spell of Rain In Next Two Days Accompanied By Strong Winds: IMD

A man holds his bag over his head amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to receive another spell of rain in the coming days, the weather department predicted on Tuesday. Delhi and parts of north India had received rainfall last week, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the capital settled at 24 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels fluctuated between 83 per cent and 69 per cent.

Rain and strong winds in Delhi

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, during the evening and night.

The predominant surface wind is likely to blow from the north at a speed of less than 6 kmph in the morning. Smog or moderate fog is expected to develop in most areas during the early morning hours, with dense fog likely at isolated places.

In the afternoon, the wind speed is expected to increase to 8 kmph from the northeast, before gradually decreasing to less than 6 kmph from the northwest by the evening and night. Smog or shallow fog is also expected in the evening and night, the IMD said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" category, with a 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 289, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).