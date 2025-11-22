Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates, Tickets, Entry Timings, Metro Route & How To Book Online

Delhi Trade Fair 2025 Dates and Venue: With the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" for 2025, the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), India's largest and most culturally diverse exhibition, is held at the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan. The exhibition was opened on Monday by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. It will continue for 14 days, ending on November 27.

Entry Timings and Ticket Prices:

Time and Date, November 14–18, the first five days of IITF, are set aside only for business days.

The fair will be open to the public from November 19 to November 27, with daily hours of 9.30 AM to 7.30 PM. Children's Tickets are ₹40 on weekdays and ₹60 on weekends, while adult tickets are ₹80 on weekdays and ₹150 on weekends.

The fair is free to enter for senior citizens and those with disabilities. Tickets are available for purchase on the official website. Additionally, fair tickets are available at Rs 55.

How To Book Trade Fair 2025 Tickets Online:

Step 1: Visit indiatradefair.com, the official website of ITPO.

Step 2: Click the "Buy Tickets for IITF 2025" link on the main site.

Step 3: To register, provide your mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the OTP that was provided on the same mobile number.

Step 5: Select the ticket category and amount before checking out and completing the payment.

Nearest Metro Station to Bharat Mandapam:

The closest metro station to the venue is the Supreme Court station.

Traffic Advisory for the Delhi Trade Fair in 2025:

Additionally, commuters on routes near Pragati Maidan, such as Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road, have been alerted by the Delhi Traffic Police to the expected traffic congestion.