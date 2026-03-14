Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Yo Yo Honey Singh Concert at IG Indoor Stadium

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the “Millionaire India Tour – Honey Singh Live in Delhi Music Concert” scheduled to take place on March 14 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Authorities have announced traffic diversions and parking restrictions around the venue to control the expected crowd and ensure smooth movement in the area.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert is scheduled to take place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. To accommodate the arrival and dispersal of the audience, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place for several hours.

Traffic Diversions and Road Restrictions

As per the issued advisory, traffic diversions and restrictions will be enforced between 2:00 PM and 10:00 PM on roads surrounding the stadium. The section from Rajghat to IP Marg will not permit heavy vehicles, and commuters are urged to stay clear of several important roads where traffic is anticipated.

IP Marg (MGM Road), Vikas Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Depot are among the impacted roads. Traffic officials have requested commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the event hours.

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Entry Gates and Parking Guidelines

Audiences attending the concert will be assigned to specific gates at the stadium. Gate numbers 07 and 08, located on Velodrome Road, will be accessible via Velodrome Road, while Gates 21, 22, 16 and 18, situated on Ring Road, will have entry from MGM Road.

Police officials also stated that parking near the stadium will be restricted and will be permitted only for vehicles carrying valid parking labels. The vehicle number must be prominently displayed on the label on the windscreen.

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Meanwhile, no vehicles will be allowed to park on Ring Road between Rajghat and the IP Flyover on either standard lane. According to the advisory, any vehicle found parked against the rules would be taken away and penalized in accordance with the law.