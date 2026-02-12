Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for India Vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory outlining diversions, parking curbs, and entry arrangements ahead of the India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12 from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be enforced around the stadium for security and crowd-management purposes. Diversions will be in place on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg, and heavy vehicles will not be allowed on certain stretches between 5:00 PM and midnight as spectators arrive and exit the venue.

Traffic movement will be restricted on:

JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to the R/A Kamla Market stretch (both carriageways)

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (both carriageways)

Commuters have been advised to avoid these roads during match hours and plan alternate routes.

Stadium Entry Gates

Gates 1-8: Southern side entry from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Gates 10-15: Eastern side entry via JLN Marg near Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal

Gates 16-18: Western side entry from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump

Parking Arrangements

Free public parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road, and Velodrome Road. However, there will be no general public parking near the stadium except for vehicles with valid labels displayed on windscreens. Vehicles without proper labels will not be permitted in the vicinity.

Designated labeled parking includes:

P-1: JP Park opposite Gate 3 (four-wheelers)

P-2: Vikram Nagar Parking near Shahidi Park (four-wheelers)

P-3: Near JJB/Prayas office (two-wheelers)

P-4: GLNS School near JJB–Prayas office

Entry to these parking areas will be allowed only via the Vikram Nagar cut on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near Shahidi Park. No vehicles will be allowed to park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover on match day. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed and prosecuted.

Taxi Pick-Up & Drop Points

App-based taxi services will operate only from designated points:

Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate carriageway)

Rajghat Chowk