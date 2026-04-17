Delhi Traffic Officer Risks Life To Pull Family From Burning CNG Cab At Azadpur Chowk, Quick Action Averts Major Disaster

New Delhi: A major disaster was averted in Delhi's Azadpur area when a CNG-fitted cab carrying 4 passengers, among them a small child, suddenly burst into flames in the middle of the road. According to reports, the incident occurred near the Azadpur flyover on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 pm, triggering a panic-like situation at the crowded junction as thick smoke and flames began rising from the vehicle's bonnet. Spotting 4 lives stuck in the burning car, a Delhi Traffic Police Sub-Inspector stepped in to rescue them, risking his own life.

As per the sources, as the fire erupted, there were chances of a massive CNG cylinder blast, which could have led to a disaster. So, with traffic at a standstill and the risk of a CNG cylinder explosion looming large, Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramesh Chandra of the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP), who was on duty nearby, ran towards the burning car. Without a thought for his own safety, he managed to pull all 4 occupants, a woman, her two children, and the driver out of the vehicle as the fire rapidly spread across the front portion.

The incident occured near the Azadpur chowk, one of North Delhi’s busiest intersections, which was packed with commuters, buses, and commercial vehicles at the time, making the threat even more acute.

According to police sources, the cab had just taken a U-turn at Azadpur Chowk when smoke began billowing from under the bonnet. The driver barely had time to react before a massive fire engulfed the front of the car. The sudden eruption left the passengers trapped inside, with the doors proving difficult to open as heat and smoke built up.

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The eyewitnesses stated that as soon as the fire erupted, people on the roadside began running to get clear of the area, fearing a blast from the CNG cylinder. “Everyone was moving away from the car, but the officer ran straight towards it…..He (SI Ramesh Chandra) didn’t wait for anyone. He just pulled at the door until it opened and started getting the people out one by one,” said a shopkeeper who saw the incident.

SI Ramesh Chandra managed to get all four occupants to safety despite the flames growing stronger by the second. Due to a timely intervention, none of them suffered serious injuries, although they were visibly shaken. The child, in particular, was carried out quickly to safety, with the entire family and the cab driver thanking the officer for his courage.

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Further, even after ensuring the passengers were safe, the sub-inspector did not step back. Aware that a CNG cylinder exposed to intense heat could explode and cause devastation, he began directing vehicles that were stuck behind the burning cab to move away in the jam-packed traffic. He immediately created a buffer zone and minimised casualties in the event of a blast.

In the meantime, information was relayed to the Delhi Fire Service and the local Azadpur Police Station. A fire brigade team, along with the local police, rushed to the spot and began work to douse the flames. However, before the firefighters arrived, SI Ramesh had already taken charge of crowd control, making sure no bystanders remained within the danger zone. The police personnel's quick thinking ensured that the area around the cab was cleared, preventing what could have been a chain reaction involving other vehicles.