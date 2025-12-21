Delhi Traffic Police Crack Down On Polluting Vehicles, 2686 Fines Issued For Violations

New Delhi: The traffic police in Delhi have launched a massive operation at the national capital's entry points to ensure that the strict GRAP-IV environmental rules are being followed. Additional Commissioner of Police (CP, Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta explained that the traffic police personnel have been deployed around the clock at both major and minor border crossings for strict vigilance. He added that in a recent 24-hour blitz, the police issued 2686 fines for vehicles lacking valid pollution certificates and another 422 penalties for vehicles that do not meet the modern BS6 emission standards.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi has reached a point of absolute crisis, as a thick, suffocating layer of toxic smog blanketed the city, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the ‘Severe’ category. The concerned authorities implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) to combat the pollution, turning the city into a fortress of checkpoints.

The police have made it clear that any vehicle not registered within Delhi is strictly forbidden from entering the capital unless it meets specific clean-fuel requirements. The police have been inspecting around 5000 vehicles daily, turning back any that fail to comply with the emergency rules. To manage the heavy flow of traffic, over 500 specialist personnel have also been deployed. The department is also using social media and road signboards to warn drivers from neighbouring states before they reach the border, hoping to reduce congestion and public frustration.

City Choking Under Severe Pollution

Amidst the growing concern regarding the dipping air quality in Delhi, over the weekend, many parts of the city were swallowed by a dense, grey smog. Around the AIIMS hospital, the air quality was recorded at a ‘very poor’ level of 397, while the area surrounding Akshardham saw the AQI soar to a dangerous 423. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), these levels fall into the ‘Severe’ category, representing a major threat to public health.

In response, the government has intensified its crackdown on the ground. Various departments are coordinating to strike at the four main sources of pollution, which are vehicle exhaust, industrial smoke, construction dust, and the illegal burning of waste.

As per the officials, the enforcement drive has extended deep into Delhi’s industrial heartlands. The teams have carried out more than 3000 inspections across various clusters, resulting in the closure and sealing of 612 industrial units that were found to be operating in violation of environmental norms. The legal proceedings have also been initiated against hundreds of other businesses that failed to comply with the emergency directives.

The Environment Minister has taken a particularly hard line on the construction sector, stating that any building activity spotted anywhere in the city during this period will result in the site being immediately sealed and legal action taken against the owners. To ensure these rules are not ignored, local engineers and district officers are being held personally responsible for any violations that occur on their watch.

Over 1 Lakh New Pollution Certificates Issued

The government's moves have put pressure on motorists, resulting in the issuance of over 1 lakh new pollution certificates in just 3 days as drivers rushed to comply with the intensified checks. Over 12 thousand fines were handed out over the same period, with nearly 17 thousand vehicles being stopped and searched for compliance.