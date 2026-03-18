Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory For Navratri Celebrations At Jhandewalan Mandir

New Delhi: The upcoming Navratri celebrations at Jhandewalan Mata Mandir in Delhi's Paharganj area are expected to attract a massive crowd. The expected crowd at the temple has led the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a traffic advisory to minimise disruptions. According to the advisory, the devotees will flock to the temple in large numbers from March 19 to 27, causing massive congestion on surrounding roads.

As per the officials, the Delhi Traffic Police has identified Rani Jhansi Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road (DBG Road) as areas to avoid due to heavy footfall and vehicular movement. The commuters heading towards Central District and Karol Bagh are advised to take alternative routes via Faiz Road and Panchkuian Road to bypass the congestion.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety, the traffic police have put in place special arrangements, including the deployment of personnel and restrictions on parking.

Traffic Restrictions And Alternate Routes

The roads to avoid during the Navratri celebrations are:

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Rani Jhansi Road

Desh Bandhu Gupta Road (DBG Road) – from Paharganj Chowk to Kalkadas Chowk

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Alternative routes:

Faiz Road

Panchkuian Road for those heading towards ISBT Kashmere Gate

Advisory For Commuters And Devotees

The traffic police have advised the commuters and devotees to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety. The devotees visiting the temple are advised to use public transport as much as possible and follow the traffic police directions.

Further, no illegal parking will be permitted on main carriageways around the temple area, and the vehicles found parked improperly will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act.