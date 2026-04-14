Avoid These Roads: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Shobha Yatra On Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the Shobha Yatra scheduled to take place on April 14, on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary. According to the police, the Shobha Yatra will commence from 9 am to 7 pm, marking Ambedkar's birth anniversary across Delhi. The event will begin with a public meeting at Ram Leela Ground from 11 am to 3 pm, followed by a procession to Dr Ambedkar Bhawan in Pahar Ganj.

The Delhi Police and the Delhi Traffic Police have made all the arrangements to ensure a safe yatra, with smooth traffic operations in Delhi. These arrangements include traffic restrictions, including road diversions, road closures, and deployment of police personnel along the Shobha Yatra route and at strategic locations.

A senior Delhi Traffic Police official stated that the Shobha Yatra will pass through several roads, including Ajmeri Gate, Shradhanand Market, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, and Rani Jhansi Marg, among others. The traffic police have imposed certain traffic restrictions to ensure public safety and convenience, given the large-scale event.

Traffic Restrictions And Diversions

To minimize disruptions, commuters are advised to avoid the following roads from 9 am to 7 pm:

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JLN Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Chaman Lala Marg

Ajmeri Gate

Minto Road

Qutab Road

Rani Jhansi Marg

East Park Road

DBG Road

Further, the police official stated that heavy vehicles may be restricted on roads from Delhi Gate, Minto Road, and Ajmeri Gate, and diversions will be implemented on a need-basis, particularly on JLN Marg.

Parking, General Vehicle Guidelines And Alternative Routes

The police said that visitors are recommended to park their vehicles at Mata Sundari College Parking and avoid obstructive parking. No vehicles are allowed to be parked on main roads, including JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, and Chaman Lal Marg, as they will be towed away and prosecuted according to law.

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Further, the police have advised that the Shobha Yatra is part of the celebrations marking Dr BR Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary, with various events organised by the Delhi Government to pay tribute to the iconic leader. The commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for travel, and consider using public transport or alternative routes.