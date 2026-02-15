Delhi Traffic Police Launches 'Digital Lok Adalat' App For Faster Challan Settlement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police, in a move to ease the burden of traffic challans on citizens, has launched the 'Digital Lok Adalat' application in collaboration with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The new platform will make it faster and easier to settle traffic challans, helping thousands of vehicle owners.

The Digital Lok Adalat (DLA) system was e-inaugurated by Delhi High Court Judge, Justice V Kameshwar Rao and DSLSA Executive Chairman, in the presence of senior Delhi Police officers and other dignitaries. According to information, the technological intervention is expected to streamline the disposal process, ensure timely updation, and provide easier public access.

According to officials, the existing process of updating notices and challans settled in Lok Adalats was plagued by considerable delays. The Digital Lok Adalat system addresses this issue, enabling unified access to traffic challan data and providing real-time updation of disposed challans. The citizens will also receive SMS notifications regarding the disposal status of their challans and notices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Traffic) SK Singh asserted, saying, "The system will simplify court processes, as challan/notice details will automatically appear in the application, minimizing manual data entry errors and significantly reducing waiting time for citizens."

Advertisement

The initiative is expected to reduce the backlog of pending traffic challans, provide quicker settlement to vehicle owners, minimize manual processing and clerical errors, and ensure transparency and efficiency in Lok Adalat proceedings.

As per the traffic police, the Digital Lok Adalat system has already been successfully implemented and is currently being utilised in the Special Lok Adalat proceedings. In the current Lok Adalat, a total of 1,92,444 challans/notices have been downloaded for settlement, with SMS notifications sent to the respective vehicle owners' mobile numbers.

Advertisement

How Digital Lok Adalat Works

The newly developed portal enables citizens to access their traffic challan data and provides real-time updation of disposed challans. The system is integrated with the Virtual Court system, ensuring that updates are automatically reflected across platforms, eliminating duplicate work and reducing delays.

The citizens can visit the Delhi Traffic Police website, traffic.delhipolice.gov.in, and click on the 'Delhi State Legal Service Authority' option to access the Digital Lok Adalat portal. They can then fill in the required details, including their vehicle registration number, and download the token for settlement.