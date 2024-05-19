Delhi Traffic Update: DDU Marg To Remain Closed as AAP Protests Against Bibhav's Arrest | CHECK

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday, May 19, released traffic advisory ahead of Aam Aadmi Party's protest in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he will be reaching the BJP headquarters in Delhi at 12 noon on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Bibhav Kumar. Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assualting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the CM residence.

The Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory that the DDU marg may be closed for movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The traffic movement is likely to be affected at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg, said the Poloce in its advisory. “In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Traffic Advisory



"This is a conspiracy. CM will go to (BJP headquarters) today at 12 noon. Instead of hatching these conspiracies, the PM should put the entire Aam Aadmi Party in jail..." said AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Kejriwal has alleged that Bibhav's arrest is BJP's plan to crush the Aam Aadmi Party by sending its leaders to jail. Kejriwal accused BJP of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail. "They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA to jail," said Kejriwal, announcing AAP's jail bharo programme. "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.

Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on Saturday and has been remanded to 5-day Police custody. Bibhav Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who sent him to five- day police custody. Police, through their counsel, had sought seven-day custody of Kumar to question him in connection with the assault case.

Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Bibhav at the CM residence on May 13, a claim which has intensified the slugfest between the BJP and AAP in Delhi, where Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 25. The AAP initially admitted the allegations levelled by Maliwal, however, after Police heat on Bibhav, the Aam Aadmi Party has called it a conspiracy by the BJP.

