Delhi Under Yellow Alert As Mercury Dips; IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital today, warning of a sudden shift in weather patterns.

After a week of steadily climbing temperatures, residents of Delhi-NCR can expect a brief reprieve as thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted to sweep across the region.

Cooling Relief on the Horizon

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.

The yellow alert, a signal for residents to be aware of potentially adverse conditions, covers most of the city, including North, South, and Southwest Delhi, as well as adjoining areas like Noida and Gurugram.

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Meteorologists attribute this unseasonal atmospheric activity to a fresh Western Disturbance currently moving across Northwest India.

This system is expected to lower the mercury by a few notches, providing a temporary cooling effect before the peak summer heat sets in.

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March Weather Extremes

While earlier weeks saw maximum temperatures hovering around 34.8°C, the incoming rain spell is expected to bring daytime temperatures down to the 30°C–32°C range.

Minimum Temperature: Recorded at 18.8°C this morning.

AQI Impact: The gusty winds and rain have already helped flush out pollutants, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) currently sitting in the "Moderate" category at 139.

Advisory for Residents

While the rain is a welcome break for many, the IMD has urged caution. Gusty winds can lead to isolated dust storms and may cause damage to temporary structures or loose branches.

Commuters are advised to:

Plan for minor traffic delays due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Seek shelter during active lightning and thunder spells.

Secure outdoor belongings such as balcony furniture or potted plants.

The rainy spell is expected to peak over the next 48 hours, with intermittent showers likely to continue through Sunday, March 29.