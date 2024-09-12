Published 22:12 IST, September 12th 2024
Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to Open 845-km Stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by October
The NHAI will open an 845-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by October, reducing travel time between Delhi and Vadodara to nine hours.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi-Vadodara in 9 Hours? NHAI to Open 845-km Stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by October | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
