Delhi-Vietnam Air India Plane Airbus AI 388 Returns To Bay After Technical Snap

An Air India Airbus Aircraft bound for Vietnam's Saigon was called back to bay after flying for just one hour. | Image: X

New Delhi: A Vietnam-bound Air India Flight, AI 388 was called back earlier today, after flying for just one hour. The flight took off at around 1:45 pm and soon returned to bay due to some technical issues.

While some internal reports suggest the plane was not fit to fly, the exact reason behind the return remains unclear. The plane was an Airbus Aircraft, a European multinational aerospace corporation that produces the latest-generation aircraft known for comfort, efficiency, and innovation.

Airline To Reduce International Operations Due To Operational Challenges

Flight AI 388's return to bay comes amid Air India's decision to reduce its international operations on widebody aircraft by 15%, citing the ongoing operational challenges in the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash involving flight AI171, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

As per the airlines, the move is aimed at maintaining stability in operations, improving efficiency, and minimizing inconvenience to passengers.

Airline's Aircrafts Are Under Scrutiny

After the cancelation of 66 flights to be operated with Boeing 787s, a key component of Air India’s long-haul fleet, primarily used on high-capacity international routes, in the wake of the increased operational challenges; technical issues in Airbus Aircraft have raised further concerns over the airline's safety protocols and maintenance of its aircraft.

Air India's fleet is constantly operating under enhanced safety checks, while also dealing with airspace restrictions and adverse weather conditions.