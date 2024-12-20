Delhi Wakes Up to Dense Fog, Chill as Mercury Further Dips

New Delhi: People in Delhi woke up to a layer of dense fog on Friday as cold wave gripped the city.

As per IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday as fog engulfed the city.

People in several places including Yamuna Bazar area and New Delhi Railway Station took refuge in night shelter homes.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city also remained in the 'severe' category on Friday.

The AQI measured in the national capital was 434 at 8. AM as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index in several areas in Delhi was hovering between the 'severe' and 'severe-plus' categories. RK Puram recorded an AQI of 453 and 452 at Rohini, 436 at Shadipur, and 451 at Vivek Vihar.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Meanwhile, several parts of North India also witnessed cold wave as the temperature dips.

Additionally, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are to prevail in most of North India.

"Today's Weather Warning: Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places over Himachal Pradesh. Cold wave conditions at a few places over Punjab, at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Ground frost at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. " IMD said.