Delhi Wakes Up To Layer Of Fog As AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category, Flights Delayed At IGI Airport

New Delhi: Several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Guwahati, woke up to a layer of fog on Monday morning. Air quality varied from 'poor' to very poor' category across several parts of the national capital, while several flights were delayed at the IGI Airport.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded AQI at 260 in the 'Poor' category by 8 am on Monday.

Visuals from Akshardham showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 294, falling in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCM). At ITO, the AQI was recorded as 256, also categorised as 'poor', while Anand Vohar reported a sharper decline at 320, placing the area in the 'very poor' bracket.

Chandni Chowk remained one of the worst-affected areas, recording an AQI of 337 under the 'very poor' category. The reduced visibility due to fog and smog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, with several flights delayed during the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also woke up to hazy conditions, with visuals from the Bandra Kurla Complex and Bandra Reclamation showing a visible layer of smog engulfing the city. The AQI in the area stood at 132, categorised as 'moderate' by CPCB.

In the Northeast, Assam's capital, Guwahati, experienced a cold and foggy morning as a cold wave gripped the city. The AQI was recorded at 72, falling in the 'satisfactory' category. The India Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius for the city.

Notably, in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas revoked Stage-III restrictions on Friday evening, citing a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.

However, authorities have urged citizens to strictly follow the guidelines under Stages I and II of the existing GRAP schedule to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The government also clarified that construction and demolition sites issued specific closure orders for violations or non-compliance with statutory norms will not be allowed to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission.