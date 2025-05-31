Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet Issue Travel Advisory Amid Rain and Wind Forecast for Delhi

Updated 31 May 2025 at 19:59 IST
New Delhi: Major airline operators IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have issued travel advisories for passengers flying to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi due to expected rain and moderate winds in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi and surrounding areas, prompting airlines to warn travellers about potential flight delays. An orange alert has been issued, indicating possible disruptions in air travel.
IndiGo advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their commute. The airline stated that light showers and moderate winds could impact flight schedules throughout the day.
Air India also issued a similar advisory, urging passengers to plan extra travel time due to possible delays caused by adverse weather conditions.
SpiceJet warned that departures and arrivals from Delhi Airport may be affected, recommending travelers to monitor their flight status via the airline’s official website.
Impact on Flight Operations
The airlines have assured passengers that they are closely monitoring the situation and working to minimise disruptions. However, travellers are advised to stay updated on flight schedules and prepare for possible delays.
With monsoon showers sweeping across the region, passengers flying to and from Silchar, Aizawl, and Shillong may also experience slight delays due to persistent rainfall and thunderstorms.
