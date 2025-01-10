Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Expected for Next Two Days, Cold Wave Set to Return

Delhi Weather: Heavy rain is expected in Delhi NCR this weekend. After two days of sunshine, which provided some relief from the recent cold, temperatures rose by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, easing the effects of fog and cold waves. However, the Delhi Meteorological Centre has issued a rain warning for both Saturday and Sunday.

After two days of rainfall, temperatures in Delhi NCR are forecasted to drop, bringing in a new phase of cold weather. The rain will be coupled with chilly winds, which will further enhance the cold, leading to a return of winter-like conditions.

Although the sunshine over the past two days provided a temporary break from the cold, the India Meteorological Department has maintained yellow alerts for dense fog in the region, affecting mornings, evenings, and nights.

Delhi Weather Predictions for January 11 and 12

The Delhi Meteorological Centre has issued a rain alert for January 11 and 12. As the night temperatures in Delhi NCR continue to drop rapidly, the region is experiencing colder nights, while daytime temperatures remain steady. After the rain, a further dip in the night temperature is expected.

The Delhi Meteorological Centre has issued its weather forecast for Friday, providing detailed temperature predictions for various regions in and around the national capital.

Delhi Weather

In Delhi, residents can expect relatively mild conditions, with the maximum temperature rising to around 20 degrees Celsius during the day. The minimum temperature is forecast to drop to 6 degrees Celsius at night, offering a chilly evening.

Noida will experience slightly cooler weather, with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain at a relatively higher 8 degrees Celsius, ensuring a relatively warmer night compared to Delhi.

Ghaziabad will see temperatures similar to Delhi, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius. However, the region will experience a cooler night as the minimum temperature could dip as low as 5 degrees Celsius.