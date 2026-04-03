Dust Storm, Gusty Winds Sweep Delhi-NCR: Will It Rain Today? Check IMD’s Full Forecast

New Delhi: Delhi residents woke to a hazy Friday today as a powerful dust storm swept across the capital, significantly reducing visibility.

While the accompanying cold winds dropped temperatures to a pleasant 21°C, thereby offering a break from the recent heat, the storm caused a dip in air quality and created difficult conditions for commuters.

What IMD forecast says?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), continued shift in weather through the weekend is predicted, with rain and thunderstorms expected to hit the NCR in the coming days.

Will rain hit Delhi- NCR?

As weather conditions shift, the main question for Delhi-NCR residents is whether rain will arrive today. According to the IMD’s forecast, thunderstorms and showers are expected later this afternoon, with daytime temperatures peaking at 33°C."

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While humidity will likely fluctuate between 45% and 80%, the IMD has currently issued no formal weather warnings for the capital.

Yellow Alert Issued for April 4

In the meantime, a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. A noticeable cooling trend is expected, with the maximum temperature sliding to 31°C and the minimum settling at 20°C.

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Next Week Forecast

The capital is set for an extended wet spell, with the IMD forecasting the following conditions over the coming days-

April 5 : A continuation of thunderstorms and rain is expected, though no official weather warnings have been issued for this day.

: A continuation of thunderstorms and rain is expected, though no official weather warnings have been issued for this day. April 6 : The weather is expected to stabilize slightly with a partly cloudy sky.

: The weather is expected to stabilize slightly with a partly cloudy sky. April 7-8: The unsettled pattern returns, with a high probability of thunderstorms and rain showers once again.