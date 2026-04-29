Delhi-NCR Wakes Up to Early Morning Rain and Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Break Intense Heatwave

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR early Wednesday, breaking a week-long streak of temperatures nearing 44°C. The sudden weather shift has brought an immediate drop in temperature and much-needed respite from the persistent summer humidity.

A sudden shift in weather patterns brought dark clouds, strong winds, and refreshing rain showers to various parts of the city, including the iconic Kushak Road and the Lutyens' Delhi belt.

Yellow Alert

The capital has been under a "Yellow Alert" for heatwaves, with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days. However, as predicted by the IMD, a western disturbance triggered atmospheric activity that drastically pulled down the temperature within an hour.

The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers.

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According to the Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph was very likely across Delhi and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

The forecast said, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur in the entire Delhi and NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan)."

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Light rainfall across Haryana

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), light rain is expected across several parts of Haryana, including Jind, Panipat, Hisar, and Bhiwani, as well as Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. In the national capital, intermittent showers and strong winds have already transformed the weather, breaking the recent heatwave. Visuals from Kushak Road captured the shift, showing overcast skies and rain-soaked streets following the downpour.

Despite the weather relief, environmental concerns persist; data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 260, maintaining its status in the "poor" category.

IMD Scientist on Weather alert

On Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Akhil Srivastava explained regarding a weather alert for the northern, eastern and western regions of India.

Srivastava said thunderstorm activity is expected in Punjab and Haryana over the coming days, which may lead to a drop in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

He added that an orange alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in northeastern India over the next week.

"In the northern region, a heatwave has been prevailing for the past 15 days. However, due to a western disturbance centred around 66° East longitude, thunderstorm activity is expected in the Western Himalayas and adjoining plains. Alerts have been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for thunderstorms and hailstorms. Punjab and Haryana may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 60 km/h, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over the next three days," Srivastava said.

Heatwave conditions