IMD Weather Updates: Delhi is expected to see an extraordinary spike in temperature as summer officially arrives. The high temperature is predicted to reach 44 degrees Celsius starting on Friday and rise to 45 degrees Celsius by Saturday. Residents are cautioned of extreme heatwave conditions on Saturday by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued a Yellow Alert (Heat Wave).

Delhi: Extreme Weather Conditions

Delhi recorded a high temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two degrees above average, and a low temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below average. There was a 69% to 17% range in humidity. With a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh turned out to be the hottest part of the city.

There have been reports of unusually high temperatures in several parts of Delhi. Areas with high temperatures were:

Mungeshpur: 43.5°C

Pusa: 42.9°C

Pitampura: 42.8°C

Jafarpur: 42.6°C

Ridge: 42.4°C

Ayanagar: 42.3°C

Palam: 42°C

Delhi Weather: Weekly Forecast

The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to reach 44 degrees Celsius starting on Friday, while the minimum temperature will be at 25 degrees Celsius. Conditions will get harder on Saturday as scorching winds that can reach speeds of up to 35 km/h will intensify the heatwave. It is expected to stay extremely hot for the next five days, with highs between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Stay Away From Afternoon Heat

Clear skies with bright sunshine are expected for Thursday, according to the IMD. It will be roughly 42 degrees Celsius at its highest point and 24 degrees Celsius at its lowest point. Residents will have several difficulties in the following days due to the extreme heat during the afternoon. The weather agency says there won't be any breaks from this week's intense heat. The challenges encountered by the residents of Delhi would worsen under conditions of a persistent heatwave with winds of 30-35 km/h.

IMD Issued Warning

Heatwave Alert: With temperatures predicted to reach 45 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the IMD has issued a Yellow Alert signaling extreme heatwave conditions.

Area-Specific Highs: The heat in certain places is very severe, as seen by the temperatures in Najafgarh and Mungeshpur, which are approaching or above 43 degrees Celsius.

Warm Winds: The heatwave's severity will be increased by hot winds that are predicted to blow between 25 and 35 km/h.

Extreme Heat: Over the next five days, the maximum temperature will constantly fluctuate between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius, with no sign of relief in sight.

Severe Midday Conditions: People should brace themselves for intense heat, especially around midday, which will be very difficult.

Residents of Delhi are urged to take the appropriate safety measures to stay hydrated and shield themselves from the harsh noon sun as the city prepares for one of the hottest summers on record.