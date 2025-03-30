Delhi Weather Today March 30: Sunday to Bring Respite From Heat Wave With Strong Winds?

The IMD has forecast that Delhi will experience a brief break from the intense heat, with the maximum temperature today expected to be around 31°C | Image: ANI

Delhi Weather Today: Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Sunday after several hot days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some much-needed respite from the heat wave, with drop in temperatures.

Today’s Delhi Weather Forecast

The IMD has forecast that Delhi will experience a brief break from the intense heat, with the maximum temperature today expected to be around 31°C, a noticeable drop from the 35°C highs in recent days. The minimum temperature will remain cool at 15°C. The skies are predicted to be partly cloudy as strong surface winds, with speeds between 20-30 km/h, are likely to blow throughout the day.

IMD’s Temperature Outlook for the Week

Despite today’s reprieve, the IMD forecasts that temperatures will rise again later in the week, with highs reaching up to 37°C.

March has already seen a significant spike in temperatures, with March 25 and 27 recording highs of 40°C.

However, the minimum temperatures this week are expected to remain relatively mild, between 17°C and 19°C, offering some relief in the early hours of the day.

Delhi’s Improved Air Quality

In addition to the cooler temperatures, Delhi’s air quality has also seen an improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 140 on Saturday morning, falling within the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

What to Expect Tomorrow?

Looking ahead to Monday, Delhi is likely to experience hotter conditions once again. The forecast predicts clear skies with strong surface winds.