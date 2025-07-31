Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief to National Capital, More Showers Expected Till August 5

New Delhi: The national capital received heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, which continued into Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the recent heat and humidity. The weather turned pleasant, with cooler temperatures and a drop in pollution levels. However, the rain also caused waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas of the city.

Residents of Delhi woke up to cooler and fresher weather on Thursday after strong rain showers overnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city would continue to receive light to moderate rainfall, often accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30°C and 32°C, and the minimum between 23°C and 25°C. According to IMD, both day and night temperatures are 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal, bringing comfort to residents.

Rain to Continue Until August 5

The IMD has forecast more rainfall across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) until August 5. Thunderstorms and cloudy skies are likely throughout the week. While the ongoing rain has improved the weather, it has also affected daily life in the city due to flooding in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic.

City Records Cleanest July in Over a Decade

This July has been the cleanest in over 10 years, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 79, which is categorised as ‘satisfactory’. This marks a significant improvement compared to previous years. At 4 PM on Thursday, Delhi’s AQI stood at 66, also in the 'satisfactory' category.

This cleaner air is largely due to frequent rain showers that have helped reduce dust and pollution levels in the city.

Rainfall Recorded in Different Parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received different amounts of rain between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM on Wednesday:

Palam: 28.3 mm

Safdarjung (main observatory): 15 mm

Lodhi Road: 7.7 mm

Aya Nagar: 1.6 mm

Areas such as South Delhi, Central Delhi, and Southeast Delhi witnessed steady rainfall, and more showers are expected in the coming days.

Weather Forecast For Next 7 Days

Here is the forecast for the next few days in Delhi:

July 31: Cloudy skies with moderate rain. Temperature: 31°C / 24°C

August 1–3: Thunderstorms with rain. Temperature: 34°C / 24–25°C

August 4–5: Rain or thundershowers likely. Temperature: 34–35°C / 26°C