Delhi Weather Update: Air India Issues Travel Advisory as Storm Threat Looms Over National Capital

Air India has issued a travel advisory warning of possible flight delays due to storms in Delhi, urging passengers to check flight status. | Image: x

Delhi Weather Update: As Delhi and surrounding areas prepare for yet another evening of turbulent weather, Air India has issued an advisory for passengers of potential flight delays or disruptions.

The airline urged travelers to check their flight status in advance and allow extra time to reach the airport, citing the risk of rain and gusty winds impacting operations.

Air India Alerts Passengers

“Rain and gusty winds may impact flights to/from Delhi this evening. Please check your flight status,” Air India posted on X, sharing this link for real-time updates, http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html

The advisory comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms and rain for both Thursday and Friday across the National Capital Region (NCR).