Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperature Crosses 45°C

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi is grilling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 45°C, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the national capital. The extreme weather conditions have raised concerns over heat-related illnesses, urging residents to take precautionary measures.
Scorching Heat Across Delhi-NCR
According to IMD reports, several areas in Delhi recorded dangerously high temperatures, with Safdarjung touching 43.8°C and Ayanagar hitting 45.5°C. The heatwave is expected to persist for the next two days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 44°C and 46°C.
IMD Weather Forecast and Expected Relief
The IMD has escalated its warning from an orange alert to a red alert, signaling severe heatwave conditions. However, relief may be on the horizon, as light rain and thunderstorms are expected on June 13, triggered by a western disturbance.
How to Beat The Heat
The extreme heat has led to increased cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and respiratory issues, especially among vulnerable populations.
Heatwave Grips North India
Delhi is not alone in facing the brutal summer. The IMD has also issued red alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, warning of continued extreme heat across Northwest India.
