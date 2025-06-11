Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperature Crosses 45°C

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi is grilling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 45°C, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the national capital. The extreme weather conditions have raised concerns over heat-related illnesses, urging residents to take precautionary measures.

Scorching Heat Across Delhi-NCR

According to IMD reports, several areas in Delhi recorded dangerously high temperatures, with Safdarjung touching 43.8°C and Ayanagar hitting 45.5°C. The heatwave is expected to persist for the next two days, with maximum temperatures ranging between 44°C and 46°C.

IMD Weather Forecast and Expected Relief

The IMD has escalated its warning from an orange alert to a red alert, signaling severe heatwave conditions. However, relief may be on the horizon, as light rain and thunderstorms are expected on June 13, triggered by a western disturbance.

How to Beat The Heat

The extreme heat has led to increased cases of dehydration, heatstroke, and respiratory issues, especially among vulnerable populations.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Wear light, breathable clothing.

Heatwave Grips North India