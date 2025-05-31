Delhi Weather Update: Light Rainfall with Dust Storms Hit National Capital

Light rainfall has been witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR bringing relief from, the scorching heat.

The rain was accompanied by dust storms.

This has brought respite from the severe heatwave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 km/h), at many places across the National Capital Region over the next few days.

Residents are relieved to experience this pleasant change in weather.

IMD Prediction For Rainfall in Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly to generally cloudy skies over Delhi and surrounding areas from May 31 to June 2. During this period, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected, with wind speeds likely to reach up to 60 km/h during storm activity. Residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for sudden changes in weather.



IMD Prediction For Rainfall This Year

Earlier, the weather department had predicted that India may receive above-average monsoon rains this year at 105 per cent. IMD has said that the El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rain in Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this monsoon, therefore, the weather will be favourable for above average rainfall this season.